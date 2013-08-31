Map Of Syrian Government's Chemical Attack Shows The Rebel-Held Areas Hit Hardest

The Obama administration released a map today to go along with its report on the Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons on Aug. 21.

The first thing to notice is how the attack targeted rebel-held areas east of the city center.

Richard Guthrie, a chemical weapons specialist formerly with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in Sweden, told The New Scientist that “the day of the attack was the one day that week when the wind blew from government-held central Damascus towards the rebel-held eastern suburbs.”

The first report of a chemical weapons attack was posted by the Jawbar Revolutionary Coordination Committee at 2:35 a.m. At 4:27 a.m. the ‘Ayn Tarma Coordinating Committee warned of a toxic cloud spreading from Jawbar to Kafr Batna to the southeast.

Secretary of State John Kerry said today that 1,429 people died as a result of the attack, including 426 children.

The map details specific areas that were affected by the chemical weapons attack:

