Here Are The Most Millionaire-Filled States In America

Income and wealth inequality in America are at historic highs, but the geographic distribution of wealth is also uneven.

Marketing services and research firm Phoenix Marketing International compiled estimates for the number of millionaires living in each state during 2013 using data from the Federal Reserve’s Survey of Consumer Finance, Nielsen-Claritas, and the Census Bureau. This map shows the percentage of the population of each state who have at least $US1 million in investible assets:

Nationwide, slightly more than one in 20 (5.2%) of Americans have bank accounts in the seven figures. The East Coast, Alaska, and Hawaii dominate this list, with Maryland coming in at the top with 7.7% of its population being millionaires. The inland South has far fewer millionaires per capita. Mississippi has the smallest proportion of millionaires at 3.6% of its population.

Phoenix Marketing’s full ranking of the 50 states can be found here.

