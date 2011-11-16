MAP OF THE DAY: See Which States Will Get Crushed By A Europe Slowdown

From the Miami Herald: Florida’s economy faces ‘moderate’ risk from European recession



Florida would fare better than many states should Europe slip into recession, a new study [by Wells Fargo] found. … The report makes no mention of another key concern for Florida: European tourism. The United Kingdom is Florida’s second largest source of international travellers behind Canada, with Germany holding the fifth slot behind Brazil and Mexico.

Here is a map from the referenced report by economist Mark Vitner and Michael Brown at Wells Fargo. The map shows European exports as a per cent of state GDP.

Utah has a very high percentage of exports to Europe – mostly silver and gold to the United Kingdom. West Virginia exports coal.

As the Miami Herald article notes, Florida will probably also be impacted by less tourism too.

However the largest potential impact is probably from financial contagion as opposed to trade and tourism. Catherine Rampell has a summary of the various channels of contagion: The Euro Zone Crisis and the U.S.: A Primer

