Here's Where New York City's 729,500 Young, Single Ladies Live

New York has no shortage of single people. But if you’re looking for a mate, beware: they aren’t evenly distributed around the city.



According to a new map from the New York City Economic Development organisation (via the Village Voice), on the Upper East Side, never-married, single women between the ages of 20 and 34 outnumber men in the same demographic almost 2 to 1.

In Jackson Heights, on the other hand, there are 1.7 males for every female.

And ladies, take note: while it’s widely cited that New York’s population is 47% male and 53% female, among single people ages 20 to 34, men outnumber women—742,400 to 729,500.

Check out the map below to see where your best odds are.

Photo: via New York City Economic Development Corporation

