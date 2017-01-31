MAPPED: Who signed Britain's anti-Trump petition

LONDON — Jeremy Corbyn’s north London constituency has the highest sign-up rate in the UK to the anti-Trump petition, with 7% of constituents signing.

A petition calling on the UK government to cancel a scheduled state visit by Donald Trump has gained more than 1.3 million signatures in less than 48 hours. However, support for the measure is not equal across the UK.

Digital firm Unboxed has analysed the data behind the petition to find out who is signing and produced an online map. It shows that over 7% of constituents in some districts of London have signed the petition since it was launched on Saturday, while less than 1% have signed it in other parts of the UK.

Take a look at the map:

Findings from the map include:

London and liberal university cities like Cambridge, Edinburgh, and Dublin have significantly higher sign-up rates than the rest of the country;

Areas which voted strongly Remain in the EU referendum broadly correlate with those that have the highest sign-up rates to the anti-Trump petition. Urban areas, university cities, and other parts of south England generally voted to remain in the EU by the largest margins;

In Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s north London constituency of Finsbury, 7.21% of his 109,267 constituents have signed the petition since it was launched over the weekend — the highest percentage of any area in the country;

Labour MP Thangham Debbonaire’s Bristol West constituency has the second-highest sign-up rate, with 7.11% of 130,187 constituents having signed the petition;

Just 2.43% of constituents in Prime Minister Theresa May’s Berkshire constituency of Maidenhead have signed the petition.

It was announced on Friday that the US President would make a state visit to the UK in June, which would include a formal meeting with the Queen.

A petition was launched to downgrade the visit from the level of “State Visit“, in effect stopping the Queen meeting Trump, after the President signed an executive order temporarily barring people from seven majority-Muslim countries from travelling to the US.

Take a look at a more detailed breakdown by constituency on Unboxed’s website.

