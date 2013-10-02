MAP: Here's Where Most Of America's Meth Labs Are Found

Meth is a big problem in the Midwest.

As PolicyMic points out, meth really isn’t a big-city problem. Most of the labs are concentrated in small cities and rural areas.

This map, created using data from the Drug Enforcement Administration, shows that most of America’s meth lab incidents are concentrated in the Midwest and the South.

This is especially striking considering the states with the highest population in 2012 — California, Texas, and New York — had a relatively low number of meth lab incidents compared to states with fewer people.

Missouri had the highest number of incidents in 2012 at 1,825. Tennessee came in close second with 1,585. These two states

have ranked in the top tw since 2008, according to the DEA. Indiana has also ranked high for several years.

A lack of funding for battling drugs might make middle America’s meth problem even more difficult to eradicate. Al Jazeera America notes that funding for Missouri’s regional drug task force hit an all-time low this year.

Meth has been a problem in the Midwest since the ’90s. In 1997, Minnesota Public Radio offered a hint at why the drug has become so popular in the Midwest — people can set up meth labs in secluded, abandoned buildings such as farmhouses and operate undetected.

To see if there are any contaminated meth sites near your home, check out the DEA’s national meth lab registry, which lists addresses of locations where police have found “chemicals or other items that indicated the presence of either clandestine drug laboratories or dumpsites.”

