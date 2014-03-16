New Map Shows Two Possible Paths For Missing Jet

A map released by Malaysian officials and obtained by The New York Times shows possible positions of MH370 when the plane sent out its last confirmed satellite communication at 8:11 a.m. on March 8, seven and a half hours after leaving Kuala Lumpur for Beijing.

On Saturday, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said that based on the new data the plane could have flown along one of two possible routes: A path stretching from northern Thailand to the border of Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, and a path stretching from Indonesia to the southern Indian Ocean.

The possible last position of MH370 could be somewhere along the red lines in the map above.

In light of the new information, Razak said they were ending search operations in the South China Sea.

In addition, investigators say they have now shifted their focus to the pilots of the missing jet after it was learned that somebody on board the plane deliberately shut off communications and diverted from the original flight path.

