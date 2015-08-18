This map shows you what vice your state craves the most

Every place has its own particular vices — the things we know might not be the best for us but that we do anyway. Some of those vices are enshrined as cultural institutions, like gambling in Nevada, but others are less obvious.

Foursquare, the local search and discovery app, has teamed up with Mapbox to bring you an interactive map that shows what vices are particular to which states. You can either take a quiz or just browse the map.

For the purposes of the map, a vice was “loosely defined as an alcoholic drink, fattening food, dessert, or borderline controversial preference.” Foursquare says the vices also had to be popular, local, fun, and “satisfying.”

Here are some of the highlights:

New York enjoys Picklebacks 3173% more than any other state.

3173% more than any other state. California loves In-N-Out Burger’s Animal Style 3525% more than any other state.

3525% more than any other state. New Hampshire craves Scorpion Bowls 409% more than any other state

409% more than any other state Colorado (unsurprisingly) loves Marijuana 1125% more than any other state.

1125% more than any other state. Arizona digs the uncommon Prickly Pear Margarita 948% more than any other state.

948% more than any other state. New Jersey wants to scarf down Disco Fries 1660% more than any other state.

If you want to find out the rest of the Vices, see the map here.

