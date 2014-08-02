This Map Shows The Spread Of Ebola In West Africa

Ebola is spreading rapidly across West Africa, and now two infected American patients are on their way to the U.S.

An outbreak isn’t a real threat in the U.S., but the virus has taken hold in three West African nations. It started in Guinea, which has so far seen the most deaths, but Sierra Leone has the most total cases. Liberia, meanwhile, recently closed its schools in response to the growing threat.

More than 700 people in Africa have died so far from the virus.

This map shows the breakdown by country and region:

Ebola is a virus that can easily be mistaken for the flu at first, but it progresses quickly, often causing excessive bleeding, organ damage, and death.

The World Health Organisation is attempting to contain the disease, but so far the outbreak is outpacing its efforts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.