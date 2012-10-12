3-D City Map Shows Emissions Of Every Single Building

This map shows hourly carbon emissions from buildings, roads and airports for the city of Indianapolis.

Photo: Photo by: Bedrich Benes and Michel Abdul-Massih/Arizona State University

The effects of global warming are all around us: melting sea ice, extreme flooding, historic droughts and record-breaking temperatures. Forcing people to draw the connection between burning fossil fuels and a changing climate is more difficult because carbon emissions are not visible.



A new software system that, for the first time, allows us to see harmful greenhouse gas emissions at street level through 3-D maps could change this.

More specifically, the maps provide hour-by-hour estimations of greenhouse gases that come from roads, airports and individual buildings.

The new technology, called Hetsia and developed by researchers at Arizona State University, was described in a paper published in Environmental Science and Technology on Oct. 9.

“With Hestia, we can provide cities with a complete, three-dimensional picture of where, when and how carbon dioxide emissions are occurring,” Kevin Gurney, an associate professor at ASU, said in a press release.

The ability to picture a city’s greenhouse gas emissions could be a powerful tool to help push forward policies and treaties that aim to reduce carbon emissions.

The mapping technology was first used in the city of Indianapolis (shown above) and is now being applied to Phoenix and Los Angeles. The long-term goal is to use the map to estimate carbon emissions in all major U.S. cities, which make up 25 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to a statement.

In the map above, the height of the bar represents the amount of carbon emissions, where green stands for homes, red for industrial buildings and airports, and purple for cars. Not surprisingly, airports and power plants are the biggest polluters.

This map shows where CO2 is emitted across the city of Indianapolis, and combines data from sources including factories, automobiles on roadways, homes and power plants.

