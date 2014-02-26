This Map Shows Retirement Security In Every Country

The second annual Natixis Global Retirement Index offers a snapshot of retirement security around the world.

The index is put together by Natixis Global Asset Management and CoreData and measures the ability of 150 countries to meet the needs and expectations of their retirees.

It looks at 20 key performance indicators grouped into four broad categories: health, which covers metrics like life expectancy and access to quality health services; material well-being, or the means to live a comfortable life in retirement; quality of life, including factors like crime rates and air pollution; and finances, including the strength of the nation’s financial system, its investment environment, and tax rates.

The below map shows retirement security by region, where green signals greater security, based on an aggregate score of each metric:

For the second year in a row, Switzerland and Norway scored highest across measures. Meanwhile, many countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East rank the lowest.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.