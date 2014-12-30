MAP: The Largest Migrant Population In Each Borough Of London

London is a melting pot.

According to the 2011 Census, one in three people (37%) in London were born outside the UK. So where is everyone coming from and where are they are moving to in the capital?

The map below displays the largest migrant populations per country of birth in each of London’s 32 boroughs. The darker the shade of the flag, the larger percentage of people from that country were born abroad.

You can see that the outskirts of the city have a smaller foreign-born population compared with inner-London:

The chart down here presents the data. Every borough appears with a number, which helps you to find it on the map:

The data was made available by the London Data Store, the official provider of free data from the Greater London Authority.

