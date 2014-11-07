This Is What LA's Mass Transit System Could Look Like In 40 Years

The Los Angeles public transportation system has been easily derided as useless and underused, an afterthought in a city dominated by cars.

That’s changing, however, as the City of Angels commits to a future that doesn’t hinge of freeways. LA County’s long range transportation plan includes ways to expand the mass transit options, with new subway and light rail lines.

Reddit user Nick Andert took those plans and put them on a single map, explaining: “The idea is that most of these projects are planned long-term by metro, and how quickly they are built depends on politics in the next 30 years.”

Since he first created the map, he’s added that 2050 is the more likely completion date for all this work.

Whatever the year, for those who hate traffic — and that’s pretty much everyone in L.A. — it’s a wonderful vision.

Andert gave us permission to publish his map. Click to enlarge:

Here’s the gif of how the new lines would be built:

And what the current network looks like:

