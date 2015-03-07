What Europe would look like if it was redrawn to show countries with the most debt

Deutsche Bank just published an interesting map, showing what Europe would look like if it was re-sized based on national debt per person.

Some countries shrink and some swell up to quite a size.

Sovereign debt is a contentious issue in Europe. Some countries (naming no names) see others as spendthrift and irresponsible, while others think the less indebted nations are penny-pinching Scrooge figures.

Here’s the map:

Tiny Greece and its islands suddenly take up a big portion of the map, and Italy’s slender boot-shape has been turned into a horrendous cankle.

Central Europe suddenly looks a lot smaller: France seems to be more than twice as big as Germany. Ireland looks absolutely enormous against the UK (which keeps its normal size, since it’s not in the eurozone).

For reference, here’s what Europe should look like:

