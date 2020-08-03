Trump deployed border agents to Portland and Seattle. This map shows where they are legally allowed to operate.

Ashley Collman
Nathan Howard/Getty ImagesA crowd of about 1,500 protesters at the Multnomah County Justice centre for a Black Lives Matter march on July 20, 2020 in Portland, Oregon.
  • President Donald Trump ordered Customs and Border Protection agents to Portland and Seattle last month to quell unrest in those cities.
  • This may have come as a surprise as the CBP is mostly known for policing US land borders, especially near Mexico.
  • CBP agents are actually allowed to operate anywhere within 100 air miles of America’s borders with Mexico and Canada, as well as the entire coastline.
  • This 100-mile area encompasses big cities like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles.
  • The zone includes every state that voted Democratic in the 2016 presidential election, with the exception of Colorado and Nevada – the only blue states outside the zone.
  • The ACLU has published information so that people who live within this zone – which make up two-thirds of the US population – know their rights when interacting with CBP agents.
  • See the map below.
100 miles 01Yuqing Liu/Business Insider

