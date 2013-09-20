This One Map Shows How Apple Is Killing Android In Mobile Commerce

A new study from the device recognition technology company AdTruth shows that Apple is crushing its rivals when it comes to mobile commerce. Even though more Americans have phones running Google’s Android operating system than Apple’s iOS, 57% of purchases made on mobile phones during the first half of 2013 came through iOS.

To illustrate the point, here’s a map AdTruth made breaking down which operating system people were most likely to use to make a mobile purchase in every U.S. state. Notice how the three biggest states by population, California, Texas, and New York, all heavily favoured iOS.

The data confirms the ongoing trend that while Android has more users, people do more things with iPhone.

James Lamberti, vice president and general manager at AdTruth, said the results stem from the fact that Apple’s users tend to be early adopters who are more affluent and more tech savvy than their Android counterparts.

As a result, Lamberti said, advertisers should weight their mobile ad spending toward Apple users who are more likely to respond to the ads by making a purchase.

“When you do advertising, you do so expecting that people will make the purchase right there on their tablets and phones,” Lamberti said. “The clear implication is that when it comes to commerce, targeting Apple users and expecting them to conduct transactions over the device will be more prevalent than those with Android devices.”

