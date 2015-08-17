This map shows where women outnumber men around the world

Overall, the number of men to women in the world is a pretty even split.

More accurately, there are 101.8 men for every 100 women, according to data from the United Nations.

However, when it comes to individual countries, there are huge differences in the proportions of men to women, according to a map put together by Pew Research Center.

Martinique leads the way for countries where women outnumber the men: there are 84.5 men for every 100 women. Additionally, countries that made up the former USSR, including Russia, Latvia, and Lithuania, also have populations where there are more women than men.

At the other end of the spectrum, the United Arab Emirates is at the top of the list for countries where men outnumber the women: the UAE has 274 men for every 100 women. Plus, many nations in northern Africa and the Middle East, as well as India and China, have more men than women.

Check out the whole map below.

Check out the whole report at Pew Research.

