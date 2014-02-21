Here's How Much You Have To Make To Buy A House In 25 Major Cities

Online mortgage company HSH.com recently estimated the salaries needed to afford a house in 25 metropolitan areas across the United States. Because, the cost of real estate varies across cities and regions — you need to be making about four times as much money in San Diego as in Cincinnati to afford a house.

The map illustrates these differences. The wider the circle over a city, the more you need to make to afford a house there:

Here is a table of the 25 cities and the salary you need to earn to afford the median-priced house, from HSH.com’s estimates:

