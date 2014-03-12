Here's The Route The Malaysian Military Thinks The Missing Boeing 777 Took

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 has been missing for four days with more than 200 people on board, and the country’s military now thinks the Boeing 777 turned around over the Gulf of Thailand and flew at least 350 miles away from its destination, Beijing.

Air force chief Rodzali Daud said the plane was last detected near Pulau Perak, a tiny island in the Strait of Malaca — meaning it crossed back over part of Malaysia.

Here’s a rough map of what that would look like, based on the plane’s original route, its last radar position, and information from the military. Click to enlarge:

And here’s the first part of the plane’s journey, via FlightRadar24:

