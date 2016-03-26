Here's what the world would look like if countries were scaled based on their population

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is out with its “Transforming World Atlas” research note, which examines global economic trends through a series of maps.

One particular map that stood out showed the world re-sized by each nation’s current population.

The five most populous nations are China (1.37 billion), India (1.2 billion), the US (323 million), Indonesia (256 million), and Brazil (204 million), according to the data cited by BAML.

