Map Shows The Border Between Where Yankees Fans Live And Where Red Sox Fans Live

Facebook released a county-by-county fan map for MLB’s Opening Day.

It’s based on Facebook likes, and it’s filled with a bunch of interesting tidbits. One of the biggest takeaways: There’s a hard border between Red Sox fans and Yankees fans in central Connecticut.

The three easternmost Connecticut counties — Litchfield, Fairfield, and New Haven — are Yankees country.

The six westernmost Connecticut counties — Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland, New London, and Windham — are Red Sox country.

It’s a stark division:

The entire map. Notice how there are pockets of Yankees fans all over the country:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.