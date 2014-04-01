Map Shows The Border Between Where Yankees Fans Live And Where Red Sox Fans Live

Facebook released a county-by-county fan map for MLB’s Opening Day.
It’s based on Facebook likes, and it’s filled with a bunch of interesting tidbits. One of the biggest takeaways: There’s a hard border between Red Sox fans and Yankees fans in central Connecticut.
The three easternmost Connecticut counties — Litchfield, Fairfield, and New Haven — are Yankees country.
The six westernmost Connecticut counties — Hartford, Middlesex, Tolland, New London, and Windham — are Red Sox country.
It’s a stark division:
The entire map. Notice how there are pockets of Yankees fans all over the country:
