Women were more likely to quit their jobs than men in states where Omicron closed schools and daycares

According to data from Gusto, the quit rate for women in January was 4.1%, 0.7 percentage points higher than the rate for men.

Gusto found school and daycare closures impacted the gap between the quit rates for men and women.

Childcare benefits and flexibility could help companies retain and attract employees with children.

Childcare problems during Omicron seem to have impacted some women’s ability to work and ultimately influenced their decision to quit, more so than men.

A new analysis from Gusto, a small- and medium-sized business payroll and human resources platform, highlights what quit data looked like at the start of the new year based on its platform data.

According to Gusto, the quit rate for women in January was higher than the rate for men, at 4.1% and 3.4% respectively. Gusto notes that this means the gap between the two rates widened for the first time since August.

Gusto also examined what the rates for men and women looked like in different states and found that those with the highest share of households with childcare disruptions tended to see large gender gaps in quit rates. Additionally, Gusto found “states with some of the lowest rates of child care disruptions saw no gap in quits rates between men and women in January.”

“There is a strong relationship between the level of childcare disruptions and the degree to which women have left their jobs more than men,” Luke Pardue, economist at Gusto, wrote about the latest quits compared to childcare disruptions.

The following map shows the difference in the quit rates between women and men per Gusto:

