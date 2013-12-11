11 Overlay Maps That Will Change The Way You See The World

Christina Sterbenz, Mike Nudelman

All maps face the challenge of making the globe appear to scale in two dimensions. Most, like the traditional Mercator projection, keep either size or shape consistent — not both — which skews our perception of continents and countries one way or the other.

But when you compare square mileage, a whole new world appears. Inspired by this map of Africa’s true size from German graphic designer Kai Krause, we created 11 map overlays to open your eyes to some real geography.

United States into Russia

Mike Nudelman/Business Insider

Russia into Africa mapMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Texas inside GreenlandMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Greenland into ChinaMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Italy into Alaska mapMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Alaska into South America mapMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Europe into South America mapMike Nudelman/Business Insider
UK into Great LakesMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Australia into Brazil Mike Nudelman/Business Insider
Antarctica into South America mapMike Nudelman/Business Insider
Monaco inside New York mapMike Nudelman/Business Insider

