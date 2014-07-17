DRUGS VS GAMBLING VS SEX: Here Are The Popular Vices In Cities Around The US

DrugAbuse.com did an analysis of several hundred thousand geotagged tweets related to various sinful pleasures to figure out which vices rule which towns. The completed findings are represented in the map above, based on which vices are mentioned most often on social media.

Some are obvious. Denver’s unsurprising vice is weed, due to Colorado’s state-wide legalization. Vegas? Gambling. And Albuquerque’s meth predilection is hardly an eye-opener for fans of “Breaking Bad.” But who would have guessed that Buffalo, New York is the MDMA capital of the country when it comes to data scraped from social media?

By combing tweets for vice words and their iterations — alcohol might also be called “booze,” “liquor,” or “beer,” for example — they were able to pinpoint hotspots of where people tweet about their “unsavory” hobbies. They outline their full methodology below:

DrugAbuse.com also broke the data down such that they were able to identify if weed or sex was the dominant vice in each state. This mostly green map gives you a clear picture of how a lot of the country seems to be spending its spare time.

