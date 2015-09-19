This map show how much energy each US state uses by pairing it with a similar foreign country

The US is an energy giant. We’ve been one of the biggest consumers of energy since the industrial revolution.

In recent years China has surpassed the US when it comes to consuming coal and electricity, and become the world’s biggest carbon emitter.

But that being said, the United States still consumes more oil and natural gas than any other country in the world.

In 2013, the US consumed almost twice as much oil as China, No. 2 on the list, did, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The US consumed almost 19 million barrels of oil a day that year.

While we are increasingly switching to cleaner forms of energy, the US is still a powerhouse. Surprisingly or not, many individual US states use as much energy as entire countries.

Tim Urban over at Wait But Why broke down how individual states would rank in their energy use, using data from the US’s Energy Information Administration. He’s compared those numbers with a similar foreign country to make them more understandable.

Here are the results, recreated on a map by Tech Insider. The darker green that state is, the more energy it uses every year:

Skye Gould/Tech Insider Energy consumption means every type of energy source including oil, natural gas, coal, electricity, and renewables.

You can find the data for the countries here and the states here. Read Urban’s entire treatise on energy and electric cars at Wait But Why.

