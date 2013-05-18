Where Home Prices Have Risen Since 2009 [MAP]

San Diego real estate god Jim Klinge points us to this map showing the three year price changes for all U.S. metros from Mortgage News Daily.



On balance, more areas are growing than not. Texas, southern California and south Florida are all particularly strong. Declines are largely concentrated in the northwest and southeast.

But Klinge warns the trend will not continue:

…the strong investor demand for foreclosed properties, record levels of housing affordability and other demand factors that have driven recent double-digit price gains are unlikely to persist throughout the year.

Check it out:

Mortgage News Daily

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.