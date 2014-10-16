This Maps Reveals Uber's Aggressive Plans For World Domination

Uber has expanded to 45 countries and more than 200 cities around the world with just a few hundred employees, more than $US1 billion in funding, and no acquisitions.

Lyft, its nearest competitor, is still only available in the United States. Another Uber competitor, Hailo, recently pulled out of the United States.

Where is Uber looking to expand next?

The Washington Post’s Matt McFarland made a map of all the places around the world where Uber has job listings. It’s overwhelming but shows what a $US17 billion company can aspire to when it has a war chest of cash.

The Washington Post Every country where Uber is hiring

