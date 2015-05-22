This map shows the best skylines in the world

Emporis, the international building database, recently ranked the best skylines in the world.

To do this, Emporis looked at the number and height of buildings in major cities around the world.

Dadaviz then took these rankings and created a map showing where the top 40 skylines in the world are located.

Hong Kong was rated number one, followed by New York City. Makati (in the Phillipines) and Xiamen (in China) made up the bottom of the ranking.

Take a look at the map below to see where the skylines of other major cities ranked.

