MAP OF THE DAY: Thousands May Die If Rain Continues In China

The rain keeps falling in southern China, swelling the Yangtze River to dangerous highs. This map from China Daily shows water over 10% above normal levels at three locations.



If the downpour continues, officials say China will likely see severe flooding similar similar to the 1998 floods that killed thousands. A repeat of that flood would be devastating, says China Daily:

In the summer of 1998, China experienced its worst flooding in parts of the Yangtze River basin, which killed 4,150 people and forced 18.4 million to be relocated. Economic losses totaled 255 billion yuan ($37 billion).

By last week, flooding had already caused over 500 deaths and $12 billion in damage. But so far, it has not been blamed for the slight disappointment in Q2 GDP growth.

