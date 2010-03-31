Map Of The Day: Why Michigan's Housing Market Is The Saddest Housing Market There Is

A new report from the New York Fed has a nifty housing market classification scheme that really emphasises the fact that there is no such thing as a national housing market.



Basically it breaks markets down into four quartiles:

Boom followed by bust.

Boom without a bust.

No boom, no bust.

No boom, bust.

As you can see by the map, pretty much the only cities to fall into the last category (obviously the saddest, because they had a bust, but never even enjoyed a boom) are in Michigan, or directly near it.

Photo: New York Fed

Here’s another expression of the same data:

Photo: New York Fed

