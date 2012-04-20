MAP OF THE DAY: Where The World's Chocolate Comes From

Here’s an awesome graphic of the global cocoa trade from The Guardian.



The top producing cocoa countries include the Ivory Coast, Ghana and Indonesia. Although the U.S. imports its fair share of the bean, the Netherlands takes the cake as the world’s top cocoa importer.

Photo: Guardian

