MAP OF THE DAY: Where The World's Chocolate Comes From

Dina Spector

Here’s an awesome graphic of the global cocoa trade from The Guardian.  

The top producing cocoa countries include the Ivory Coast, Ghana and Indonesia. Although the U.S. imports its fair share of the bean, the Netherlands takes the cake as the world’s top cocoa importer.  

Chocolate Map

Photo: Guardian

SEE ALSO:  10 Commons Foods That Are Proven To Reduce Stress > 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.