MAP OF THE DAY: Everything Goes Haywire On The Ocean Floor

Just when you thought you knew what was happening at the Maconda Prospect:



Unidentified seepage was spotted from the seabed, but now BP says it’s natural.

A leak was spotted at the well itself, but now Admiral Allen says it’s nothing to worry about.

Altogether things are actually looking better than they were a day ago — thanks to BP clearing up the source of the seepage. But even unrelated and minor leaks show signs of instability. What we’re really worried about is that the whole area could collapse. See what everyone’s talking about with this helpful map, which shows the reported seepage with a red arrow (via Monkeyfister):

Don’t miss: Amazing Photos Of Surfers In The Oil Spill

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.