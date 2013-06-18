What A Map Of Kickstarter Usage Tells Us About America

There’s an outstanding new paper out on NBER today by Ajay Agrawal, Christian Catalini and Avi Goldfarb that looks at the simple economics of crowdfunding sites like Kickstarter, where people post project ideas that they hope to get funded from the masses..



While the whole paper is absolutely worth a read, one map at the end gave us a fascinating look at who is getting all that Kickstarter money and for what.

Check it out:

Some of the more interesting findings:

California and New York dominate when it comes to funding, especially in both the arts and technology. Minnesota is also a hub of tech funding, and Texas has kickstarted games.

Massachusetts is evidently a hub of fashion

Tennessee has a lot of musicians looking for startup funding.

People are really into the food from North Carolina.

