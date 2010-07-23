MAP OF THE DAY: What Happens When The Tropical Storm Bonnie Hits The Oil Spill?

Gus Lubin

Tropical Depression Three is going to become Tropical Storm Bonnie sometime today. And guess where it’s headed.

BP has already halted relief well drilling and evacuated all non-critical vessels from the area — and may soon evacuate everyone from the area. The well is capped for now and hopefully won’t pop open or crack any more leaks during the delay.

Here’s a map of where the storm’s heading from NOAA (with the oil spill dropped on top):

motdoil

