If you’re a taxpayer, you probably want to know whether you’re about to be on the hook for an underfunded pension.



This map from Pew gives a nice breakdown of the states of pain.

Illinois really stands out as a big economy state that’s in the among the worst-funded.

Photo: Pew

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.