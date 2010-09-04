MAP OF THE DAY: Two Massive Earthquakes Hit New Zealand

Gus Lubin

A massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake broke has hit New Zealand’s South Island, just hours after a 5.7 magnitude quake.

This map from the USGS shows population exposure to the second quake. 187,000 people are estimated to have felt violent shaking (red). 202,000 people felt severe shaking (orange).

No word yet on casualties, but at least no tsunami warning has been issued.

