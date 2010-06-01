MAP OF THE DAY: Tropical Storm Agatha Kills Over 100, And It's Heading For The Gulf Of Mexico

The NOAA has predicted a very active hurricane season this year, and the oil disaster in the Gulf only heightens the concern.
Things are getting off to a bad start. This weekend, Tropical Depression Agatha killed over 100 in Central America.
And look, it’s heading through the Gulf of Mexico. Map via MonkeyFister.
Don’t miss: Photos of the massive destruction in Central America >
