MAP OF THE DAY: Tropical Storm Agatha Kills Over 100, And It's Heading For The Gulf Of Mexico

The NOAA has predicted a very active hurricane season this year, and the oil disaster in the Gulf only heightens the concern.



Things are getting off to a bad start. This weekend, Tropical Depression Agatha killed over 100 in Central America.

And look, it’s heading through the Gulf of Mexico. Map via MonkeyFister.

Don’t miss: Photos of the massive destruction in Central America >

Click to enlarge:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.