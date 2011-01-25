MAP OF THE DAY: This Will Be The Dominant Trade Route Of The Future

The future 20 years will include a massive boom that rivals that after World War II, and the boom prior to World War I, according to Standard Chartered.



This “super-cycle” will herald a new boom in global trade. But this boom will be focused squarely on emerging markets. Standard Chartered believe their share of trade will be over 50% by 2030.

The interesting thing to note is that, increasingly, trade competition will not be between the West and the East, but rather the East and the East, according to Standard Chartered.

The blue lines represent trade today. The green, in 2030. Note the massive expansion of Chinese-European trade and inner-Asian trade.

Check out the full Standard Chartered presentation on the global super-cycle that’s going to blow away growth expectations here >

From Standard Chartered, click here for a larger version >

Photo: Standard Chartered

