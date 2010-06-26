MAP OF THE DAY: Thunderstorms Continue In China After Floods Kill 377

While President Hu Jintao talks yuan in Toronto, Premier Wen Jiabao is in southern China today to deal with the ongoing flood crisis.



Nearly 400 people have died in abnormally high flooding this year, including 235 casualties during the past two weeks in southern and central China. A total of 4.35 million people have been evacuated due to the flood.

Economic loss is more than $11 billion, according to China Daily.

Unfortunately — as this map shows — there is no end in sight for rain in. Weather.com predicts at least 10 days of thunder storms in Fuzhou.

