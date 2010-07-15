MAP OF THE DAY: This Northeastern Heat Wave Is Not Normal At All

The start of July has seen the U.S. northeast hit with a heat wave of abnormal proportions, according to WSI.



Across the region and even further south temperatures have strayed up to 3 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1971-2000 mean. Out west, however, there has been a significant cooling.

WSI are suggesting that the northeast should see a cool down, but that the south will stay warm. This will impact gas demand, with it increasing everywhere but the north-central U.S. and northeast over the month of July.

Check out this map from WSI, as seen on CNBC today:

