MAP OF THE DAY: These Are The Countries Obama Is Not Happy With Right Now

The G20 passed without a significant agreement on how to control current account surpluses and deficits.



For President Obama, these controls are a key part of his economic policy agenda. He hopes to get states like Germany and China, who export more and have big current account surpluses, to get their citizens to spend more and potentially drive growth for U.S. products.

This map from the New America Foundation highlights those countries with the highest current account surpluses, and where policies may be used to discourage spending. Those in red are primarily manufacturers, blue, commodity exporters.

Click through for a larger version:

Photo: New America Foundation

