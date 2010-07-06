Projections Show 20% Chance Oil Will Reach From Corpus Christi To Charleston

Gus Lubin

NOAA just released threat simulations for the oil spill, assuming a 33,000 barrels ber day spill that lasts for 90 days (via SkyTruth). Simulations show an 80% chance damage will round the tip of Florida. There is a 20% chance oil will make it all the way up to Charleston, SC, and west to Corpus Christi Texas. In the worst scenario — less than 1% chance — oil could spread down to southern Mexico and engulf the Caribbean islands.

The simulation confirms frightening projections from South Florida College, which had been dismissed by officials we talked to in South Carolina.

See NOAA’s latest projections –>

mapoil

Chances are oil WILL round the tip of Florida

Source: NOAA

Red shows likelihood of a visible oil sheen -- in late August

Source: NOAA

Pray for Scenario 1

Source: NOAA

Source: NOAA

Source: NOAA

Source: NOAA

Source: NOAA

What's in store for Florida?

Oil damage won't be as severe as in Louisiana. Instead, South Florida residents should expect floating tar balls, patches of weathered oil, and algae that feed on oil, as well as a visible sheen.

Source: NOAA

