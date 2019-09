Deepwater Horizon Response posted an awesome diagram of its extensive Gulf Ops. The response includes over 4,400 vessels, 64 aircraft, satellites, and more than 25,000 personnel, as of June 9.



We can’t wait for the Playmobil set (click for larger image).

Don’t Miss: Plans For What BP THOUGHT Was The Worst Case Scenario

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.