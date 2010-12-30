MAP OF THE DAY: The Target Range Of China's "Aircraft Carrier Killer" Missile

China’s new “aircraft carrier killer” ballistic missile can cover 1,243 miles, according to The Chosun Ilbo.



To show the distance it could cover, we added the approximate radius of China to the distance the missile could travel. As you can see, China now wields formidable power in the Indian Ocean and the East Pacific.

Photo: Freemaptools

