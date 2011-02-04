MAP OF THE DAY: This Is How The Pro-Mubarak Mob Attacked The Protesters

A great graphic just now from Al-Jazeera gives a nice eagle-eye perspective on what went down yesterday.



Essentially, the pro-Mubarak crowd came via that big red block in front of the Egyptian Museum, and spent the whole day trying (unsuccessfully) to take Tahrir Square.

Now when you here all these places mentioned, you have a sense of what they’re talking about.

Click here to see incredible photos from yesterday’s melee >

Photo: Al-Jazeera

