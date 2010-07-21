MAP OF THE DAY: The Alarming Growth In Oil Demand That China Doesn't Want You To See

Gus Lubin

Beijing has loudly rejected the label of world’s top energy consumer applied yesterday by the IEA. By next year, however, there won’t be any question. Check out this map of oil demand growth from the IEA.

As for why China is downplaying its energy consumption, consider the coming supply crisis. No wonder China is buying up major oil projects around the world –>

motdoil

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.