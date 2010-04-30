MAP OF THE DAY: BP's $12 Billion Nightmare

As the Transocean/BP oil spill continues to move toward the US coastline, states like Louisiana are gearing up to protect beaches and wildlife.

The result of this mess? BP Plc (BP) is down 6.9% or $3.98 to $53.36 a share whilst Transocean (RIG) is down 5.9% or $5.02 a share to $79.87. BP has lost $12.4 billion in market cap today alone as a result of this mess and comments from government officials about going after the situation that lead to this kind of.



BP has since lost $26 billion in market cap this week.

This map from NOAA.gov shows the projected paths that the oil will head including their approximate locations as of yesterday evening. Looks like Mississippi, Alabama, and Louisiana are now are now in the path of the fury.

Photo: NOAA

