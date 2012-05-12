MAP OF THE DAY: States Where The American Dream Is Still Possible

Gus Lubin

The rags to riches American Dream may be rarer than ever, but it’s still possible in some places.

New York and a cluster of northeastern states significantly beat the national average for economic mobility, according to a study by Pew.

Louisiana, South Carolina and other southern states posted significantly lower economic mobility.

Pew’s study looked at individuals born between 1943 and 1958. Here’s a map:

image

