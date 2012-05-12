MAP OF THE DAY: States Where The American Dream Is Still Possible

The rags to riches American Dream may be rarer than ever, but it’s still possible in some places.



New York and a cluster of northeastern states significantly beat the national average for economic mobility, according to a study by Pew.

Louisiana, South Carolina and other southern states posted significantly lower economic mobility.

Pew’s study looked at individuals born between 1943 and 1958. Here’s a map:

