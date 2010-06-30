MAP OF THE DAY: Your Visual Guide To Spain's Changing Bank Landscape

Spain’s banking system is undergoing a fundamental transformation right now, with many of the country’s cajas, or local banks, being merged to protect their financial positions.



Those mergers must be complete by the end of the day June 30, when the government’s support measures for the banking system expire.

The banks in question are spread throughout the country, and the mergers don’t always make geographic sense.

Here is Expansion’s map of the “New Universe Of The Cajas In Spain” via Cajas y Bancos:



