MAP OF THE DAY: World Governments Say This Is Where The Terrorists Want To Strike Next

The World Cup in South Africa has emerged as the latest mega target for Al-Qaeda with Iraq making a series of arrests connected to an alleged plot to attack the tournament. Al-Qaeda had denied participation or involvement in a plot.



The U.S. and Dutch governments are warning their citizens against travel to the country, noting that an attack could be imminent.

The rumoured target is the Denmark vs. Netherlands match on June 14 in Johannesburg, according to a Bloomberg report.

Map from SA-Venues.com:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.